Taseko Mines (TKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 94190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.10 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$74.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post 0.140000011052632 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

