Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 139.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HSBC cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $11.53 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.54). Tata Motors had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

