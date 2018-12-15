TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TC Pipelines worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 116.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,782,000 after acquiring an additional 246,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.11. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

