TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Treasurer Purchases $21,690.00 in Stock

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Treasurer Venugopal Rathi bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $21,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TCG BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $871.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.07.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

