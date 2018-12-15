TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700,781 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $49,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 284.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $48.42 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

