TD Securities Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target to C$5.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.48 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.27.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$4.16.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

