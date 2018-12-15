Tech Data (TECD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $246,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 61.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,761,000 after purchasing an additional 103,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

