TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TEGNA by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Gabelli started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

