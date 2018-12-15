TEKcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $44,585.00 (TEK)

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, TEKcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. TEKcoin has a total market cap of $44,585.00 and $4.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000132 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TEKcoin

TEKcoin (TEK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEKcoin’s official website is tekcoin.org.

TEKcoin Coin Trading

TEKcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEKcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

