Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ERIC. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.19 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $8.50 to $8.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

ERIC stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7,208.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter worth $206,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

