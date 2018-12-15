Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tellurian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Tellurian stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don A. Turkleson acquired 83,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $566,304.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,121 shares in the company, valued at $851,316.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don A. Turkleson acquired 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $25,535.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,316.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 167,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

