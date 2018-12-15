Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 4,336,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 165.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 727,713 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $8,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $5,777,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $4,835,000.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of THC opened at $21.24 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/tenet-healthcare-corp-thc-holdings-reduced-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.