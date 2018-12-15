Teradata Co. (TDC) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $242,259.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,890.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

