Terreno Realty (TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

