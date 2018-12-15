Tesla (TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer set a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $301.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.95.

Shares of TSLA opened at $365.71 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk bought 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,375 shares of company stock worth $9,029,040 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 37.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

