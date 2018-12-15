Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 208097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

TTPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. WBB Securities raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.89% and a negative net margin of 432.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.54” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-ttph-hits-new-1-year-low-at-1-54.html.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.