The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $80.10 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $80,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 179.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,890,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,222,000 after buying an additional 15,558,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,789,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,840,000 after buying an additional 14,117,855 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after buying an additional 12,585,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,013.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,914,000 after buying an additional 11,059,103 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $335,244,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

