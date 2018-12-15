The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,742 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Western Union by 67.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Western Union by 19.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Western Union by 15.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Tsai sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $45,164.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.18 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/the-western-union-company-wu-shares-sold-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.