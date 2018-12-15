Theta Token (THETA) Price Tops $0.0461

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Coineal, IDEX and DDEX. Theta Token has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.10405647 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00007055 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00005022 BTC.

INS Ecosystem (INS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008538 BTC.

PumaPay (PMA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Theta Token

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, Fatbtc, Coinbit, OKEx, WazirX, Hotbit, Coineal, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

