Thor Industries (THO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.93

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 51601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $350,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

