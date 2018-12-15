Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $72.84 Million Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.48% of First Republic Bank worth $72,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,768,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 712,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 76,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Republic Bank by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 181,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.62.

NYSE FRC opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $72.84 Million Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-72-84-million-position-in-first-republic-bank-frc.html.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.