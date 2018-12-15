Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $79.76 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.67% of Universal Health Services worth $79,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 325,354 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $727,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

