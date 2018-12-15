TittieCoin (TIT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One TittieCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, TittieCoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. TittieCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $17.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00735399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001958 BTC.

TittieCoin Coin Profile

TittieCoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. TittieCoin’s official website is tittiecoin.com. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TittieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TittieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

