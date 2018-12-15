Tivity Health (TVTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. 1,203,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,528. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

