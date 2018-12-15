Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,637 Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Vertical Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $23.30 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $922.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

