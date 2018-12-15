Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

TR stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 104,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,962. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $181.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,955,000 after purchasing an additional 98,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,041,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

