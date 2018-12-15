Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Receives C$66.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Katherine Anne Rethy acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.80 per share, with a total value of C$101,660.00.

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.26. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$46.24 and a 12-month high of C$68.11.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.45000002826324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

