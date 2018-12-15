Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $13,949,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $13,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 92.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after buying an additional 393,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 77.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 62.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 882,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after buying an additional 339,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $21.65 on Friday. ArcelorMittal SA has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MT. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

