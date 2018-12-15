Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti set a $106.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

