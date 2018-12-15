Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $348,000 Holdings in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 3,431.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trex were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Trex by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $58.91 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

