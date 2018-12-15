Traders Buy Goldman Sachs Group (GS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $231.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.93 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Goldman Sachs Group had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Goldman Sachs Group traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $175.92

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.21.

The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 466,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $82,012,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

