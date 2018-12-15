Traders Buy iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $146.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.21 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $41.13

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,640,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,636,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,793 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,397,000. Finally, Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18,779.9% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 421,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 418,979 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

