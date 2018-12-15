Traders Buy Shares of CME Group (CME) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $109.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.94 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CME Group had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. CME Group traded down ($0.63) for the day and closed at $187.94Specifically, insider Sean Tully sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $2,587,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,714.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $8,200,117. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,280 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after purchasing an additional 742,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

