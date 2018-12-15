Traders Buy Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $339.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $169.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $169.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Mastercard had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($1.33) for the day and closed at $198.96

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

