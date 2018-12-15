Transcontinental (TCL.A) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an average rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.88.

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded down C$1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.58. 1,059,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

