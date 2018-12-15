TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,444. Company insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $346.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

