TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransMontaigne Partners were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the second quarter worth $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the third quarter worth $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the second quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLP. TheStreet cut TransMontaigne Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

TLP opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.11 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts predict that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

