Trevena Inc (TRVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,225. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,830 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 532,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.