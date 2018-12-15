TV-TWO Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (TTV)

TV-TWO (CURRENCY:TTV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, TV-TWO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One TV-TWO token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Coinrail. TV-TWO has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $707.00 worth of TV-TWO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.02169138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00142284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00173460 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031574 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About TV-TWO

TV-TWO’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TV-TWO’s total supply is 611,666,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,589,324 tokens. TV-TWO’s official Twitter account is @tvtwocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TV-TWO is tv-two.com. The official message board for TV-TWO is medium.com/tvtwocom.

Buying and Selling TV-TWO

TV-TWO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TV-TWO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TV-TWO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TV-TWO using one of the exchanges listed above.

