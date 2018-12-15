U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $337,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

