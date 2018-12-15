UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 387.86 ($5.07).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 289.65 ($3.78) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.