uDoo Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (UDOO)

uDoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One uDoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. uDoo has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $122,084.00 worth of uDoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uDoo has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get uDoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.02159850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00142006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00173259 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031769 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About uDoo

uDoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens. The Reddit community for uDoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uDoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. uDoo’s official website is howdoo.io. uDoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq.

uDoo Token Trading

uDoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uDoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uDoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uDoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uDoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uDoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.