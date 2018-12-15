Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx is encouraged by the growing demand for Crysvita from both children and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) inthe United States. During the third quarter, Mepsevii received European approval under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of non-neurological manifestations of MPS VII.In 2019, the company expects to file for potential approval of its third therapy, UX007 in fatty acid oxidation disorders. Ultragenyx continues to advance its two gene therapy clinical programs —DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia and DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency—with additional data expected around the end of 2018 and in 2019 respectively. However, the company plans to discontinue the study, evaluating UX007 in patients with Glut1 DS, as it did not achieve its primary endpoint, which is a setback for the company. Shares of the company has outperformed the industry, year to date.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RARE. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $298,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

