UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a total market cap of $249,413.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin (CRYPTO:UNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com.

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

