UNITE Group’s (UTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 891.67 ($11.65).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Tuesday. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 833 ($10.88).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

