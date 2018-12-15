United Natural Foods (UNFI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.11.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Griffin acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $231,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $566,346.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

