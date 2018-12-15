United Services Automobile Association Acquires 42,194 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

CADE opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, insider Jerry W. Powell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

