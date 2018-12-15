Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

NYSE UBP opened at $16.84 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Several research firms have commented on UBP. TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/urstadt-biddle-properties-inc-ubp-increases-dividend-to-0-25-per-share.html.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.