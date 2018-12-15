US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.95% of US Foods worth $63,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

