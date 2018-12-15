US Gold (USAU) and Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) Critical Comparison

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Pacific Booker Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold $25.18 million 0.69 -$13.65 million N/A N/A Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Pacific Booker Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Gold.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -51.57% -49.72% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.23% -1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for US Gold and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Summary

US Gold beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

